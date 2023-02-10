Record-High 69% of Americans Dissatisfied With Abortion Policies - Poll

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) Nearly 70% of Americans are dissatisfied with US abortion policies, which is a record number, with a plurality favoring less strict regulations on the procedure, a Gallup poll showed on Friday.

"The record-high 69% of US adults dissatisfied with abortion laws includes 46% who prefer that these laws be made less strict, marking a 16-percentage-point jump in this sentiment since January 2022," the pollster said.

This is the highest number of those dissatisfied in Gallup's 23-year trend.

Fifteen percent of those dissatisfied, in contrast, favor stricter abortion laws, and another 8% of those dissatisfied want them to stay the same.

Only 26% of Americans expressed satisfaction with the nation's abortion policies, 2% up from last year.

"The percentage of women who are dissatisfied with US abortion policies and support less strict laws has risen 18 points this year to 50%, compared with a 13-point increase among men to 41% over the past year. Both readings are the highest on record for those groups," the poll noted.

In addition, record percentages in all party groups are now dissatisfied and call for less strict abortion laws.

"(B)ut the 74% of Democrats with these attitudes is up the most -- 31 points in one year. The same response rose 13 points among independents to 44%, and it was statistically unchanged and far lower, at 17%, among Republicans," the poll said.

At the same time, Republicans (39%) are now three times as likely as Democrats (13%) to express satisfaction with the country's abortion policies, it added.

The poll was conducted from January 2-22 among 1,011 adults in all 50 US states and the District of Columbia.

On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden said in his State of the Union address that he will veto a national ban on abortion if Congress passes such legislation.

Last June, the US Supreme Court issued a decision overturning the Roe v. Wade ruling and returning the right to regulate abortions to state governments. A number of states enacted restrictions on abortions following the decision.

Republican lawmakers in Congress have since pushed for Federal restrictions on the procedure, while Democrats have advocated for federal protections.