Record High 810 Migrants Die on Routes Across Americas in 2019 - IOM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Tuesday it had identified the highest number of deaths among migrants across the Americas last year, with at least 810 people having taken fatal journeys.

"At least 810 people died crossing deserts, rivers and remote terrain on different migration routes across the Americas in 2019, making the year one of deadliest on record," IOM said in a press release. "The records, compiled from official government data as well as NGO and media reports, indicate that this is the highest number of deaths documented in this region since IOM began keeping records six years ago.

"

Since 2014, more than 3,800 people died, crossing different migration routes in North and South America, with the highest figure of 2,403 deaths at the US-Mexico border, according to IOM.

It also said that some 109 people lost their lives in the waters of Rio Grande in 2019, while in the Arizona deserts, the agency recorded at least 171 deaths.