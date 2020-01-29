UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Record High 810 Migrants Die On Routes Across Americas In 2019 - IOM

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 01:20 AM

Record High 810 Migrants Die on Routes Across Americas in 2019 - IOM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Tuesday it had identified the highest number of deaths among migrants across the Americas last year, with at least 810 people having taken fatal journeys.

"At least 810 people died crossing deserts, rivers and remote terrain on different migration routes across the Americas in 2019, making the year one of deadliest on record," IOM said in a press release. "The records, compiled from official government data as well as NGO and media reports, indicate that this is the highest number of deaths documented in this region since IOM began keeping records six years ago.

"

Since 2014, more than 3,800 people died, crossing different migration routes in North and South America, with the highest figure of 2,403 deaths at the US-Mexico border, according to IOM.

It also said that some 109 people lost their lives in the waters of Rio Grande in 2019, while in the Arizona deserts, the agency recorded at least 171 deaths.

Related Topics

Died Rio Grande Border 2019 Media From Government

Recent Stories

West Bank, Gaza to Have High Speed Rail Connection ..

1 hour ago

Middle East Peace Plan Worthless Without Israel-Pa ..

1 hour ago

Israel To Get 30% Of West Bank Under US Peace Plan ..

1 hour ago

Netanyahu Applauds UAE, Bahrain, Oman Envoys for A ..

1 hour ago

Virus outbreak adds new worry to Federal Reserve m ..

1 hour ago

Historians unveil rare photos of Sobibor death cam ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.