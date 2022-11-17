UrduPoint.com

Record High Number Of UK Citizens Consider Brexit Wrong Decision - Poll

November 17, 2022

Record-high 56% of UK citizens said that their country's withdrawal from the European Union was a wrong decision, with some respondents that voted for Brexit having changed their mind since the 2016 referendum, according to a YouGov poll published Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) Record-high 56% of UK citizens said that their country's withdrawal from the European Union was a wrong decision, with some respondents that voted for Brexit having changed their mind since the 2016 referendum, according to a YouGov poll published Thursday.

The poll also showed that 32% of respondents still supported Brexit, with almost 20% of those who voted in favor now saying they changed their mind, stressing that the decision to leave the EU was wrong.

According to the survey, around 91% of the so-called Remain voters continue to believe it was a mistake to leave the bloc.

Since April 2021, YouGov polls have shown a growing gap in numbers between those who believed Brexit was wrong and those who were in favor. The gap in the latest poll reached 24 points.

The survey was conducted among 1,708 adults from November 9-11.

In June 2016, 51.8% of UK citizens voted for terminating the country's membership in the EU, against 48.1% of those who voted for London to stay in the union.

