Record-Large International Journalist Delegation Visited Crimea November 12-14 - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) Crimea has not seen this many journalists from three different continents since the referendum, Andrei Klimov, the deputy chair of the Russian upper house's international affairs committee, said on Friday, commenting on the recent visit of a large international delegation of media staff to the Russian peninsula.

A delegation of 26 foreign journalists visited Crimea from November 12-14 on a press tour. Journalists from Italy, South Africa, Slovakia, France, Serbia, India, Portugal, Uzbekistan, Kenya, Vietnam, and other countries were among the delegates.

"Journalists, surely, visit Crimea from time to time, however, in the five years after the referendum, there never were so many journalists who came to Crimea at the same time from three continents. Our goal was to create the most convenient conditions for their work so that they could really make independent conclusions and then, when they will go back to their countries, tell about what is going on here," Klimov said at a press conference at the Rossiya Segodnya news Agency.

The Crimean Peninsula rejoined Russia after nearly 97 percent of voters supported the move in a March 2014 referendum. The majority of Western countries, as well as Ukraine, have not recognized the referendum results and placed sanctions on Russia. Moscow has repeatedly stated that Crimea's residents decided to rejoin Russia through a democratic procedure, as the referendum was conducted in compliance with international law. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the issue of the peninsula's territorial belonging is "historically closed."