Open Menu

Record Long And Intense Heat Set In Phoenix, Arizona: 1974 Record Broken

Umer Jamshaid Published July 21, 2023 | 09:58 PM

Record Long And Intense Heat Set in Phoenix, Arizona: 1974 Record Broken

Residents of Phoenix, Arizona, are suffering from abnormally high temperatures, with the city claiming to be the "hottest" metropolis in the United States

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) Residents of Phoenix, Arizona, are suffering from abnormally high temperatures, with the city claiming to be the "hottest" metropolis in the United States.

On Thursday, the city's meteorological service announced another temperature record: the thermometer installed at the Phoenix airport exceeded 48 degrees, such a number was recorded only for the seventh time in the history of observations. Meteorologists reported a new temperature record for the fourth day in a row, each new day this week is hotter than a year ago.

"Another record high of 119F is in the forecast for Phoenix this afternoon. Please keep heat safety in mind today as the HeatRisk remains at major to extreme levels!" Phoenix AZ National Weather Service said via Twitter on Friday.

The duration of the established heat is also record-breaking, according to the local radio station KTAR news, the temperature has been above 43 degrees for more than 20 days. The last time a similar record was recorded was in 1974 when the high temperature lasted 18 days.

Weather historian Christopher Burt of the Weather Company said that no other major� American city has seen a longer stretch of days reaching at least 110 degrees, according to KTAR station.

Residents of the city, seemingly accustomed to its hot summers, admit that a long summer is exhausting.

"I have been living in Arizona for 16 years and this is the hottest summer of all, the record heat lasts more than 20 days, and even at night the temperature does not drop below 32 degrees, which only makes everything worse," Phoenix resident Elena Spitz told Sputnik.

Spitz is lucky, she admits, as she works from home and can sit out the heat in an air-conditioned room. It is worse for those who have to go to work or do things outside. Even using a car this summer is problematic - the equipment heated in the heat does not allow the owner to relax: "The car is in the sun and you have to wait until it cools down to at least touch the steering wheel," Spitz explained. Due to the abnormal heat, according to her, there are almost no people on the streets of the city - few people risk going outside at such a time, in order not to attract and endanger the public, and even pools are closed.

Record-setting Phoenix is no exception, but only a confirmation of the general trend of global warming. As Gavin Schmidt, the director of NASA's Goddard Institute for Space Studies, said the day before, the current July, after June, claims to be the hottest month in the history of observations and, possibly, millennia. "We are witnessing unprecedented changes around the world," he said.

Related Topics

Weather World Twitter Company Car Phoenix United States June July All From Airport

Recent Stories

Lichtenstein, Wife Reach Plea Deal Over Charges in ..

Lichtenstein, Wife Reach Plea Deal Over Charges in $4.5Bln Crypto Scheme - Court ..

5 minutes ago
 Alabama Death Row Inmate Executed for 2001 Murder, ..

Alabama Death Row Inmate Executed for 2001 Murder, Robbery - Statement

5 minutes ago
 SIFC approves projects for attracting investments ..

SIFC approves projects for attracting investments from friendly countries

5 minutes ago
 Moscow Court Arrests Ex-DPR Defense Minister Strel ..

Moscow Court Arrests Ex-DPR Defense Minister Strelkov for Two Months

11 minutes ago
 Supreme Court adjourns May 9 accused trial cases f ..

Supreme Court adjourns May 9 accused trial cases for indefinite time

11 minutes ago
 Tencent's 'weixin pay' enhances mobile payment exp ..

Tencent's 'weixin pay' enhances mobile payment experience for overseas users vis ..

4 minutes ago
Int'l Community Must Seek to Implement Both Compon ..

Int'l Community Must Seek to Implement Both Components of Grain Deal - Turkish D ..

4 minutes ago
 Turkish President Says Intends to Visit Libya as P ..

Turkish President Says Intends to Visit Libya as Part of Possible North Africa T ..

4 minutes ago
 Russia Did Not Receive US Proposals on Arms Contro ..

Russia Did Not Receive US Proposals on Arms Control - Foreign Ministry

4 minutes ago
 Russia Tackled Logistical Issues Under Grain Deal ..

Russia Tackled Logistical Issues Under Grain Deal on Its Own, Without Help of UN ..

4 minutes ago
 Arshad Iqbal's five-haul takes Pakistan Shaheens i ..

Arshad Iqbal's five-haul takes Pakistan Shaheens into grand final

4 minutes ago
 GB PWD ramps up machinery, equipments to tackle fl ..

GB PWD ramps up machinery, equipments to tackle flood impact

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World