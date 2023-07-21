Record Long And Intense Heat Set in Phoenix, Arizona: 1974 Record Broken

Residents of Phoenix, Arizona, are suffering from abnormally high temperatures, with the city claiming to be the "hottest" metropolis in the United States

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) Residents of Phoenix, Arizona, are suffering from abnormally high temperatures, with the city claiming to be the "hottest" metropolis in the United States.

On Thursday, the city's meteorological service announced another temperature record: the thermometer installed at the Phoenix airport exceeded 48 degrees, such a number was recorded only for the seventh time in the history of observations. Meteorologists reported a new temperature record for the fourth day in a row, each new day this week is hotter than a year ago.

"Another record high of 119F is in the forecast for Phoenix this afternoon. Please keep heat safety in mind today as the HeatRisk remains at major to extreme levels!" Phoenix AZ National Weather Service said via Twitter on Friday.

The duration of the established heat is also record-breaking, according to the local radio station KTAR news, the temperature has been above 43 degrees for more than 20 days. The last time a similar record was recorded was in 1974 when the high temperature lasted 18 days.

Weather historian Christopher Burt of the Weather Company said that no other major� American city has seen a longer stretch of days reaching at least 110 degrees, according to KTAR station.

Residents of the city, seemingly accustomed to its hot summers, admit that a long summer is exhausting.

"I have been living in Arizona for 16 years and this is the hottest summer of all, the record heat lasts more than 20 days, and even at night the temperature does not drop below 32 degrees, which only makes everything worse," Phoenix resident Elena Spitz told Sputnik.

Spitz is lucky, she admits, as she works from home and can sit out the heat in an air-conditioned room. It is worse for those who have to go to work or do things outside. Even using a car this summer is problematic - the equipment heated in the heat does not allow the owner to relax: "The car is in the sun and you have to wait until it cools down to at least touch the steering wheel," Spitz explained. Due to the abnormal heat, according to her, there are almost no people on the streets of the city - few people risk going outside at such a time, in order not to attract and endanger the public, and even pools are closed.

Record-setting Phoenix is no exception, but only a confirmation of the general trend of global warming. As Gavin Schmidt, the director of NASA's Goddard Institute for Space Studies, said the day before, the current July, after June, claims to be the hottest month in the history of observations and, possibly, millennia. "We are witnessing unprecedented changes around the world," he said.