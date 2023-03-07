Record-Low 15% of Americans View China Favorably - Poll

Only 15% of Americans have a favorable view of China, which is the lowest number in Gallup's more than 40-year history of measuring the attitude, a new Gallup poll revealed on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) Only 15% of Americans have a favorable view of China, which is the lowest number in Gallup's more than 40-year history of measuring the attitude, a new Gallup poll revealed on Tuesday.

"A record-low 15% of Americans view China favorably, marking a five-percentage-point, one-year decline in this rating, which Gallup has measured since 1979," the poll said.

The current number is down a total of 38 points since 2018.

"More than eight in 10 U.S. adults have a negative opinion of China, including 45% who view it very unfavorably and 39% mostly unfavorably," the survey added.

Only 6% of Republicans view China favorably, and this number is just a little bit higher among Democrats and independent voters - 17% and 18%, respectively.

At the same time, the vast majority of Americans believe China represents a critical threat to US interests, the poll said.

"Currently, 66% of U.S. adults consider it to be a critical threat to the vital interests of the U.S., while 27% think it is an important but not critical threat and 6% say it is not an important threat. The share of Americans who think China's military is a critical threat remains high; before last year, it had never exceeded 51%," the poll read.

Eighty-one percent of Republicans and almost 63% of independents said that China's economic power also represents a threat to the US. Only 49% of Democrats share this view.

The poll was conducted from February 1-23 as tensions soared over the US downing of an alleged Chinese surveillance balloon. The results are based on telephone interviews of 1,008 adults in all 50 US states and the District of Columbia.