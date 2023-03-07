UrduPoint.com

Record-Low 15% Of Americans View China Favorably - Poll

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2023 | 09:45 PM

Record-Low 15% of Americans View China Favorably - Poll

Only 15% of Americans have a favorable view of China, which is the lowest number in Gallup's more than 40-year history of measuring the attitude, a new Gallup poll revealed on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) Only 15% of Americans have a favorable view of China, which is the lowest number in Gallup's more than 40-year history of measuring the attitude, a new Gallup poll revealed on Tuesday.

"A record-low 15% of Americans view China favorably, marking a five-percentage-point, one-year decline in this rating, which Gallup has measured since 1979," the poll said.

The current number is down a total of 38 points since 2018.

"More than eight in 10 U.S. adults have a negative opinion of China, including 45% who view it very unfavorably and 39% mostly unfavorably," the survey added.

Only 6% of Republicans view China favorably, and this number is just a little bit higher among Democrats and independent voters - 17% and 18%, respectively.

At the same time, the vast majority of Americans believe China represents a critical threat to US interests, the poll said.

"Currently, 66% of U.S. adults consider it to be a critical threat to the vital interests of the U.S., while 27% think it is an important but not critical threat and 6% say it is not an important threat. The share of Americans who think China's military is a critical threat remains high; before last year, it had never exceeded 51%," the poll read.

Eighty-one percent of Republicans and almost 63% of independents said that China's economic power also represents a threat to the US. Only 49% of Democrats share this view.

The poll was conducted from February 1-23 as tensions soared over the US downing of an alleged Chinese surveillance balloon. The results are based on telephone interviews of 1,008 adults in all 50 US states and the District of Columbia.

Related Topics

China Same Columbia Gallup February Democrats 2018 All From Share

Recent Stories

Israeli troops kill one in Jenin raid: Palestinian ..

Israeli troops kill one in Jenin raid: Palestinian health ministry

43 seconds ago
 Sheikha Fatima approves restructure of Supreme Com ..

Sheikha Fatima approves restructure of Supreme Committee for Sheikha Fatima bint ..

35 minutes ago
 SEWA, Shurooq cooperate to provide services for de ..

SEWA, Shurooq cooperate to provide services for development projects

35 minutes ago
 Two of 4 US Citizens Abducted in Mexico Were Kille ..

Two of 4 US Citizens Abducted in Mexico Were Killed, Two Others Found Alive - Go ..

14 minutes ago
 UEFA to refund Liverpool fans for Paris Champions ..

UEFA to refund Liverpool fans for Paris Champions League final fiasco

14 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visit ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visits Nishtar Hospital

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.