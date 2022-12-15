UrduPoint.com

Record Low Number Of People Worldwide Believe Next Year Will Be Better Than This - Poll

Faizan Hashmi Published December 15, 2022 | 10:11 PM

Only 65% of people in multiple countries worldwide believe that next year will be better than this year, the lowest indicator over the past 10 years, according to a poll released by market research company Ipsos on Thursday.

"Optimism that next year will be a better year than this year has fallen from 77% to 65% and is at a 10 year low," Ipsos said, noting that until this year this number had not dropped below 75% since 2012.

According to the survey, the number varies among different states, with as many as 85% of Brazilians and Mexicans being optimistic toward next year, whereas only 36% of people in Japan share the same feelings.

Even fewer people remain upbeat about the economy as just 46% respondents think that the global economy will improve and become stronger in 2023 than now, which is down by 15 percentage points compared to the previous year and also the lowest since 2012, the poll showed.

The poll was conducted among 24,471 adults aged 18-74 in the United States, Canada, Republic of Ireland, Israel, Malaysia, South Africa, and Turkey, 20-74 in Thailand, 21-74 in Indonesia and Singapore, and 16-74 in 26 other markets from October 21 to November 4.

