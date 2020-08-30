UrduPoint.com
Record Low Turnout At Riga City Council Election - Head Of Election Commission

Record Low Turnout at Riga City Council Election - Head of Election Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2020) The turnout at the city council election in the Latvian capital was the lowest Riga has seen since 1997, Chairperson of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Kristine Berzina told Sputnik.

The city council election was held in Riga on Saturday. With over 8 percent of the votes counted, the Development/For! - The Progressives alliance is leading with 24.88 percent of the votes.

"The turnout is a record low of 40.6 percent. We haven't seen anything like this since 1997," Berzina told Sputnik.

In 2001, the turnout at Riga elections was over 60 percent, in 2005 it was at over 52 percent, while in 2009 it was at nearly 60 percent.

In 2013 the election turnout was 55.55 percent, while in 2017 it was 58.72 percent.

Earlier, a CEC spokesperson told Sputnik that over 32 percent of eligible residents in Riga, or more than 138,600 people, have voted in the city council election.

There are 60 seats in the Riga City Council, and more than 700 candidates from 15 parties participated in the election.

The city council election in Riga was initially scheduled for April 25 but was postponed several times amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Latvian parliament decided to dissolve the city council in February due to issues related to garbage disposal in Riga and a series of corruption scandals.

