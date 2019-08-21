Record number burning in Brazil rainforest - space agency

Brazil's Amazon rainforest has seen a record number of fires this year, according to new data from the country's space research agency

Brazil's Amazon rainforest has seen a record number of fires this year, according to new data from the country's space research agency.The National Institute for Space Research (Inpe) said its satellite data showed an 83% increase on the same period in 2018.It comes weeks after President Jair Bolsonaro sacked the head of the agency amid rows over its deforestation data.Smoke from the fires caused a blackout in the city of Sao Paulo on Monday.The daytime blackout, which lasted for about an hour, came after strong winds brought in smoke from forest fires burning in the states of Amazonas and Rondonia, more than 2,700km (1,700 miles) away.The largest rainforest in the world, the Amazon is a vital carbon store that slows down the pace of global warming.Conservationists have blamed Mr Bolsonaro, saying he has encouraged loggers and farmers to clear the land.Meanwhile, US space agency Nasa said that overall fire activity in the Amazon basin was slightly below average.

The agency said that while activity had increased in Amazonas and Rondonia, it had decreased in the states of Mato Grosso and Par�.Wildfires often occur in the dry season in Brazil but they are also deliberately started in efforts to illegally deforest land for cattle ranching.Inpe said it had detected more than 72,000 fires between January and August - the highest number since records began in 2013.

It said it had observed more than 9,500 forest fires since Thursday, mostly in the Amazon region.In comparison, there were fewer than 40,000 in the whole of 2018, it said.The satellite images showed Brazil's most northern state, Roraima, covered in dark smoke, while neighbouring Amazonas declared an emergency over the fires.Mr Bolsonaro brushed off the latest data, saying it was the "season of the queimada", when farmers use fire to clear land.

"I used to be called Captain Chainsaw. Now I am Nero, setting the Amazon aflame," he was quoted by Reuters news agency as saying.