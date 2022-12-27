UrduPoint.com

Record Number Of Americans Registered For Health Insurance Through Government Site - Biden

Umer Jamshaid Published December 27, 2022 | 10:48 PM

Record Number of Americans Registered for Health Insurance Through Government Site - Biden

A record number of Americans have signed up for health insurance in recent weeks through the US government website HealthCare.gov, President Joe Biden said on Tuesday.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2022) A record number of Americans have signed up for health insurance in recent weeks through the US government website HealthCare.gov, President Joe Biden said on Tuesday.

"From November 1st to December 15th, nearly 11.5 million Americans signed up for insurance on HealthCare.gov - about 1.8 million more people, an 18% increase, over the same period last year. That's an all-time record, with enrollment still open and not counting people who have signed up for coverage through their state marketplaces," Biden said in a statement.

Biden characterized the increase as proof of his administration's effort to lower the cost of health insurance for families and ensure affordable access to health care.

Health insurance rates as low as $10 per month or less have been provided by the Affordable Care Act, popularly referred to as Obamacare, which is set to expire at the end of 2022. US lawmakers, however, have extended the insurance rates through the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act.

Americans seeking health care can take advantage of lower rates through HealthCare.gov until January 15, the statement said.

Other cost-saving measures included in the Inflation Reduction Act, such as a price cap on insulin for seniors, will also take effect starting on January 1, the statement added.

Related Topics

Same Price January November December From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Missing man found dead

Missing man found dead

5 minutes ago
 Senator Samina condemns mine explosion during Kaha ..

Senator Samina condemns mine explosion during Kahan operation

5 minutes ago
 Driving Ban Continues in Buffalo, New York After S ..

Driving Ban Continues in Buffalo, New York After Severe Winter Storm - Official

5 minutes ago
 Shiffrin goes 'full gas' in Semmering to close on ..

Shiffrin goes 'full gas' in Semmering to close on Vonn record

18 minutes ago
 Imran Khan did nothing but make accusations: Rana ..

Imran Khan did nothing but make accusations: Rana Tanveer

18 minutes ago
 Almost 6,900 Civilians Killed in Ukraine Since Feb ..

Almost 6,900 Civilians Killed in Ukraine Since February 24 - OHCHR

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.