Record Number of Americans Registered for Health Insurance Through Government Site - Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2022) A record number of Americans have signed up for health insurance in recent weeks through the US government website HealthCare.gov, President Joe Biden said on Tuesday.

"From November 1st to December 15th, nearly 11.5 million Americans signed up for insurance on HealthCare.gov - about 1.8 million more people, an 18% increase, over the same period last year. That's an all-time record, with enrollment still open and not counting people who have signed up for coverage through their state marketplaces," Biden said in a statement.

Biden characterized the increase as proof of his administration's effort to lower the cost of health insurance for families and ensure affordable access to health care.

Health insurance rates as low as $10 per month or less have been provided by the Affordable Care Act, popularly referred to as Obamacare, which is set to expire at the end of 2022. US lawmakers, however, have extended the insurance rates through the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act.

Americans seeking health care can take advantage of lower rates through HealthCare.gov until January 15, the statement said.

Other cost-saving measures included in the Inflation Reduction Act, such as a price cap on insulin for seniors, will also take effect starting on January 1, the statement added.