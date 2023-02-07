UrduPoint.com

Record Number of Americans Say Worse Off Financially Since Biden Assumed Office - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) Forty percent of Americans say they are worse off financially since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021 and the significant disaffection foretells complications for Biden if he runs for reelection in 2024 as well as for his challenger Donald Trump, an ABC News/Washington Post poll revealed on Monday.

"Four in ten Americans say they've gotten worse off financially since Joe Biden became president, the most in ABC News/Washington Post polls dating back 37 years," a release on the poll said.

The political fallout includes poor performance ratings for Biden and a tight hypothetical Biden-Trump rematch in the 2024 US presidential election, the release said.

"Given disaffection with both leaders, a rerun of the 2020 presidential election is hardly enticing: Nearly six in ten Democratic-aligned adults don't want to see Biden nominated again for the job and half on the Republican side would rather not see Donald Trump as their party's nominee," the release said.

For much of the latter part of Biden's presidency, his administration has been hammered by soaring inflation, a key factor driving public discontent, among other declining economic indicators.

On the other hand and similarly troubling for Biden's potential reelection campaign, only 16% of Americans say they are better off, the release added.

