UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Record Number Of Journalists Jailed In 2020, Says Watchdog

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 01:47 PM

Record number of journalists jailed in 2020, says watchdog

A record number of journalists were behind bars this year, a US-based watchdog said Tuesday, accusing governments worldwide of suppressing the media and fueling misinformation amid the Covid-19 pandemic

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :A record number of journalists were behind bars this year, a US-based watchdog said Tuesday, accusing governments worldwide of suppressing the media and fueling misinformation amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The annual report by the Committee to Protect Journalists found that 274 journalists were imprisoned in 2020 -- the highest number since the non-profit organisation began its survey in the 1990s.

The report also found that 26 journalists and media workers had been murdered this year, with Mexico listed as the world's most dangerous country for the press.

"It's shocking and appalling," CPJ Executive Director Joel Simon said in a statement.

"This wave of repression is a form of censorship that is disrupting the flow of information and fueling the infodemic," he added.

The worst offender was China for the second consecutive year, the survey found, with 47 reporters behind bars and where authorities only last week detained a Bloomberg employee on suspicion of endangering national security.

Other top jailers were Turkey, Egypt and Saudi Arabia, with Belarus and Ethiopia -- where popular unrest and armed conflict flared this year -- also seeing sharp increases in the number of reporters behind bars.

While the US had no reporters in jail as of the report's release, the survey noted an "unprecedented" 110 had been arrested or detained through the course of the year.

The CPJ said the outgoing Trump administration bore some of the blame for the worsening global press freedom -- not only for the US president's lack of global leadership on human rights, but also his emboldening of authoritarians abroad with his hostility towards the media.

"The incoming Biden administration must work as part of a global coalition to bring the number down," CPJ CEO Simon said.

Related Topics

World Turkey China Egypt Jail Trump Ethiopia Belarus Saudi Arabia Mexico 2020 Media Top Employment

Recent Stories

Babar Azam’s absence should not affect Pakistan ..

7 seconds ago

Putin congratulates Biden, says ready for 'collabo ..

14 seconds ago

2,459 new Coronavirus cases reported; 73 deaths in ..

16 seconds ago

European stocks waver at open

17 seconds ago

RCB hygiene check; 30 notices issued to food outle ..

2 minutes ago

Mardan excise police foil narcotics smuggling bid

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.