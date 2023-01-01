UrduPoint.com

Record Number Of Migrants Crossed English Channel To Get To UK In 2022 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published January 01, 2023 | 09:30 PM

Record Number of Migrants Crossed English Channel to Get to UK in 2022 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2023) A record 45,700 people have traveled to the United Kingdom across the English Channel in small boats in 2022, up more than 60% compared to 2021, Sky news reported on Sunday, citing figures released by the country's government.

According to the data on the numbers of arrivals, a total of 45,756 people crossed the channel that separates the UK from mainland Europe last year, which is over 17,000 more than in 2021.

In September 2022, the number of illegal migrants who arrived in the UK across the English Channel since January exceeded 28,561, surpassing the number recorded in the entire 2021.

Illegal migrants often seek any opportunity to cross the English Channel and end up in the UK, lured by social welfare, the possibility of obtaining refugee status and financial support. In August 2022, the UK recorded the highest number of monthly border crossings since 2019, with more than 13,500 people crossing the English Channel to enter the country. In October, UK media reported that the country was spending almost 7 million Pounds ($8.5 million) per day on hotels for asylum seekers.

Related Topics

Europe United Kingdom January August September October Border Sunday 2019 Media From Government Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Festival breaks four Guinness World R ..

Sheikh Zayed Festival breaks four Guinness World Records welcoming New Year of 2 ..

3 hours ago
 2.1 million riders used public and shared transpor ..

2.1 million riders used public and shared transport means during New Year’s Ev ..

3 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders condemns terrorist attack ..

Muslim Council of Elders condemns terrorist attacks in Egypt&#039;s Ismailia Gov ..

3 hours ago
 ZHO, Emirates Schools Establishment complete geog ..

ZHO, Emirates Schools Establishment complete geographical data of 206 schools a ..

4 hours ago

SCC’s Family Affairs Committee discusses SDSVA’s services to citizens

6 hours ago
 Clean energy reaches 14% of Dubai’s total power ..

Clean energy reaches 14% of Dubai’s total power production capacity

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.