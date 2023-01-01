Record Number of Migrants Crossed English Channel to Get to UK in 2022 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2023) A record 45,700 people have traveled to the United Kingdom across the English Channel in small boats in 2022, up more than 60% compared to 2021, Sky news reported on Sunday, citing figures released by the country's government.

According to the data on the numbers of arrivals, a total of 45,756 people crossed the channel that separates the UK from mainland Europe last year, which is over 17,000 more than in 2021.

In September 2022, the number of illegal migrants who arrived in the UK across the English Channel since January exceeded 28,561, surpassing the number recorded in the entire 2021.

Illegal migrants often seek any opportunity to cross the English Channel and end up in the UK, lured by social welfare, the possibility of obtaining refugee status and financial support. In August 2022, the UK recorded the highest number of monthly border crossings since 2019, with more than 13,500 people crossing the English Channel to enter the country. In October, UK media reported that the country was spending almost 7 million Pounds ($8.5 million) per day on hotels for asylum seekers.