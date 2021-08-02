UrduPoint.com

Record Number Of Migrants From Belarus Apprehended In Lithuania In 24 Hours

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 03:10 PM

VILNIUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) Record 287 undocumented migrants from Belarus were detained in Lithuania over the past 24 hours, the press office of the statistics department said on Monday.

The previous record was set on July 28 when 171 migrants were apprehended.

Lithuania has been seeing a rise in the number of migrants ” almost 4,000 overall since the beginning of the year ” attempting to cross the border into the EU.  An emergency was declared on July 2 due to the uncontrolled migrant flow, which Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko vowed not to contain due to Western sanctions.

