Record Number of New COVID-19 Cases Per 24 Hours Registered in Bulgaria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) Bulgaria has registered a record number of new COVID-19 cases within 24 hours, which is 4,851, the government information portal said on Wednesday.

The previous record, registered last November, was 4,828 infected people.

According to the Bulgarian Health Ministry, the overall number of registered cases in the country since the pandemic started is more than 312,741, with 239,602 people cured of the disease, and 12,307 having died.

As of Monday, all Bulgarian regions are designated COVID-19 "red zones," meaning an infection rate of 120 people or higher per 100,000.