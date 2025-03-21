Record Number Of People Died On Migration Routes In 2024: UN
Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2025 | 02:40 PM
Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Last year was the deadliest year for migrants, with nearly 9,000 people dying worldwide, the United Nations said on Friday, calling the "tragedy... unacceptable and preventable".
"At least 8,938 people died on migration routes worldwide in 2024," the fifth year that numbers have reached record highs, the UN's migration agency said.
"The tragedy of the growing number of migrant deaths worldwide is both unacceptable and preventable," said Ugochi Daniels, the deputy director of the International Organization for Migration (IOM).
"Behind every number is a human being, someone for whom the loss is devastating," Daniels said.
"The actual number of migrant deaths and disappearances is likely much higher, as many have gone undocumented because of the dearth of official sources," the IOM said.
It added that the identities and other details of the majority of victims were unknown.
Asia, Africa and Europe had record numbers of people dying in 2024 with 2,778, 2,242 and 233 respectively.
A total of 2,452 people were recorded as dying in the Mediterranean Sea, the main gateway for those trying to reach Europe, it said.
Final data were not available yet for the Americas but figures so far show at least 1,233 people died.
These included "an unprecedented 341 lives lost in the Caribbean in 2024 and a record 174 deaths of migrants crossing the Darien" jungle between Colombia and Panama.
The Darien jungle was at one point the main migratory corridor for people trying to reach the United States.
Recent Stories
Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session explores coexistence in Islamic thought
Al Tadawi 1 crowned champions of Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament
Erth Abu Dhabi concludes Zayed Sports Tournament for Juniors 2025
Al Waseef Group contributes AED2 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
ADIB contributes AED3 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Indian govt under PM Modi launches crackdown on farmers protesting for demands
Infinix AI∞ Unveiled: Entering the Gen Beta Era of AI with NOTE 50 Series
Captain martyred, 10 Khwarij killed in DI Khan IBO
March pensions to be disbursed next Monday: GPSSA
Japan Becomes First Team to Qualify for FIFA World Cup 2026
Pakistan decide to bowl first against New Zealand in third T20I match
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 March 2025
More Stories From World
-
Record number of people died on migration routes in 2024: UN6 minutes ago
-
Panama stun 'painful' USA to reach Nations League final6 minutes ago
-
Vinicius fires stoppage time winner for Brazil46 minutes ago
-
Wood hits hat-trick as rampant New Zealand move to brink of World Cup46 minutes ago
-
In US Northwest, South Cascade is where glacier science grew up56 minutes ago
-
'A leg to stand on': Ghana amputee making DIY prosthetics1 hour ago
-
Sudan army says retakes presidential palace from RSF1 hour ago
-
London's Heathrow airport closed after fire causes major power cut1 hour ago
-
Togo eyes joining alliance of junta-led Sahel states2 hours ago
-
Togo eyes joining alliance of junta-led Sahel states2 hours ago
-
Indian govt under PM Modi launches crackdown on farmers protesting for demands2 hours ago
-
US carries out third and fourth executions of week2 hours ago