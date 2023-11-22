Open Menu

Record Number Of Rare Birds Spotted In Shanghai Nature Reserve

Muhammad Irfan Published November 22, 2023 | 03:40 PM

SHANGHAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) -- A record number of 68 oriental white storks were recently spotted in the Chongming Dongtan national nature reserve in Shanghai in east China, according to the reserve administration.

During daily monitoring, staff at the reserve discovered the birds, a species under first-class state protection in China.

Moreover, 276 Eurasian spoonbills, a species under second-class state protection in China, were also spotted in the monitoring process.

"Oriental white storks have high requirements for their living environment, and only a wetland area with abundant food, water and good ecological conditions can become their habitat," said an official with the Shanghai landscaping and city appearance administrative bureau.

The oriental white stork is listed as "endangered" by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

