Record Number of Students Enter Universities in Sweden in 2020 Amid COVID-19 - Reports

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) A record number of students has enrolled in higher and vocational education institutions in Sweden in 2020 amid economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, Swedish Minister for Higher Education and Research Matilda Ernkrans said on Thursday.

"The enrollment results indicate that this is a record year. This is largely due to the fact that many have decided to take the chance and undergo training during the crisis we are experiencing now. This is encouraging because this is why the government allocated funding for the creation of additional study places at universities and vocational schools," Ernkrans said, as broadcast by the country's Sveriges Radio.

According to the minister, almost 270,000 students will start their studies this fall, which is 10 percent more than a year ago. Most of the additional places were opened in the fields of natural science or technology, as well as for those wishing to work in the healthcare sector.

Getting higher and vocational education in Sweden is free for citizens of the country and permanent residents. For the period of study, students are allocated a scholarship or preferential student loan.