Record Numbers Forced To Flee Climate Disasters: UN

Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2025 | 08:10 AM

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Hundreds of thousands of people were forced to flee climate disasters last year, the United Nations said Wednesday, highlighting the urgent need for early warning systems covering the entire planet.

Poorer countries are severely affected by cyclones, droughts, wildfires and other disasters, according to the State of the Global Climate annual report by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), the UN's weather and climate agency.

The WMO said the record number of people fleeing climate disasters was based on figures from the International Displacement Monitoring Centre (IDMC), which has been collecting data on the subject since 2008.

In Mozambique, around 100,000 people were displaced by Cyclone Chido.

But wealthy countries were also hit, with the WMO pointing to the floods in the Spanish city of Valencia, which killed 224 people, and the devastating fires in Canada and the United States which forced more than 300,000 people to flee their homes in search of safety.

"In response, WMO and the global community are intensifying efforts to strengthen early warning systems and climate services," said the agency's chief Celeste Saulo.

The WMO wants everyone in the world covered by such systems by the end of 2027.

"We are making progress but need to go further and need to go faster. Only half of all countries worldwide have adequate early warning systems," said Saulo.

