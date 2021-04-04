Record of Over 4 Million COVID19 Vaccine Doses Administered in One Day in US - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2021) More than 4 million coronavirus vaccine doses were administered in the United States over a 24-hour period, setting a new record, Dr. Cyrus Shahpar, COVID-19 Data Director at the White House said.

"Wow a record reporting day!! +4.08M doses reported administered over the total yesterday. First day w/ 4M or more. Also first time averaging more than 3M per day over the past week," Shahpar wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

Earlier on Saturday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that the number of Americans who had received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine surpassed 100 million, while 57,984,785 have been fully vaccinated.

In late January, US President Joe Biden vowed that the country would administer 100 million coronavirus vaccines within his first 100 days in office. In March, he set a new goal of 200 million shots within his first 100 days.

There are currently three coronavirus vaccines approved in the US: the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna two-shot vaccines and Johnson & Johnson's single-shot COVID-19 vaccine.