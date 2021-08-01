Record One-Day Increase in COVID-19 Cases Reported in Florida - CDC

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2021) A record 21,683 new coronavirus cases, the highest single-day increase since the start of the pandemic, was registered in Florida on Saturday, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The previous record daily increase in the state was registered on January 7, when 19,334 new cases were reported.

Florida has registered over 100,000 new cases over the past week and cases are rising among children, according to US media reports.

Experts warn that the daily increase in COVID-19 cases in the US could rise significantly in August as the highly contagious Delta variant continues to spread.

Recently, the US has been reporting over 70,000 COVID-19 cases a day, which is about 60,000 more than the average daily increase the country saw six weeks ago, according to The Washington Post, which said on Saturday that in the last week alone, the incidence rate for seven days went up by 60 percent.

The United States has registered the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic: over 34.9 million. The country's total death toll currently stands at more than 613,000. Over 343.9 million coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered in the US.