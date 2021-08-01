UrduPoint.com

Record One-Day Increase In COVID-19 Cases Reported In Florida - CDC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 48 seconds ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 05:20 AM

Record One-Day Increase in COVID-19 Cases Reported in Florida - CDC

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2021) A record 21,683 new coronavirus cases, the highest single-day increase since the start of the pandemic, was registered in Florida on Saturday, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The previous record daily increase in the state was registered on January 7, when 19,334 new cases were reported.

Florida has registered over 100,000 new cases over the past week and cases are rising among children, according to US media reports.

Experts warn that the daily increase in COVID-19 cases in the US could rise significantly in August as the highly contagious Delta variant continues to spread.

Recently, the US has been reporting over 70,000 COVID-19 cases a day, which is about 60,000 more than the average daily increase the country saw six weeks ago, according to The Washington Post, which said on Saturday that in the last week alone, the incidence rate for seven days went up by 60 percent.

The United States has registered the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic: over 34.9 million. The country's total death toll currently stands at more than 613,000. Over 343.9 million coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered in the US.

Related Topics

Washington Florida United States January August Post Media Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Covid-19 claims six more lives in KP

Covid-19 claims six more lives in KP

5 hours ago
 French Police Arrest 19 People During Protests Aga ..

French Police Arrest 19 People During Protests Against COVID-19 Passes - Interio ..

5 hours ago
 Nigerian and Kenyan sprinters barred from Olympics ..

Nigerian and Kenyan sprinters barred from Olympics for doping

5 hours ago
 American Powless wins San Sebastian cycling classi ..

American Powless wins San Sebastian cycling classic

5 hours ago
 Millions of Americans risk eviction as virus cases ..

Millions of Americans risk eviction as virus cases spike

5 hours ago
 Springboks beat Lions 27-9 to level series ahead o ..

Springboks beat Lions 27-9 to level series ahead of final Test

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.