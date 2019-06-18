Record plunge in manufacturing for New York region: NY Fed

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 49 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 12:17 AM

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Jun, 2019 ):Manufacturing activity in New York State took a record dive this month and fell into contraction, suddenly reversing recent gains, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York reported Monday.

The surprising drop was another worrying sign for the US manufacturing sector, a day ahead of the start of a Federal Reserve meeting that comes as markets clamor for signs the central bank will cut interest rates soon to preserve economic growth.

Manufacturing has been a weak spot for the American economy this year as global demand slows and President Donald Trump pursues a multi-front trade war with some of America's largest trading partners.

However the survey coincided with Trump's recent threat to impose tariffs on Mexican imports in a battle over immigration policy -- threats he has since withdrawn for now.

"This looks awful but it won't last," Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics said in a client note.

"President Trump tweeted the tariff threat on May 30 and abandoned it June 7. During that period, businesses appear to have panicked." The Empire State Manufacturing Survey hit its lowest level since late 2016, reflecting steep drop-offs in new orders, order backlogs and employment, the regional reserve bank reported.

The general business conditions index of the Empire State Manufacturing Survey dropped a stunning 26 points to a reading of negative 8.6. Regional manufacturing surveys can be subject to volatility.

The Empire index was also in the red for much of the period between 2015 and 2017.

New York is the third-largest economy among US states but is only America's eighth-largest manufacturer, behind industrial powerhouses like California, Texas, Ohio and Illinois, Commerce Department data show.

