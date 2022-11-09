UrduPoint.com

Record US Power Consumption This Year As Economy Rebounds From Pandemic - Energy Agency

Umer Jamshaid Published November 09, 2022 | 03:00 AM

Record US Power Consumption This Year as Economy Rebounds From Pandemic - Energy Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Power consumption in the United States is expected to hit all-time highs in 2022, spurred by higher economic activity after the two-year long coronavirus pandemic and weather extremities, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Tuesday.

Demand for power will likely reach 4,036 billion kilowatts an hour (kWh) this year, from 3,930 billion kWh in 2021, the EIA said in the Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO) report.

The last time demand for power in the United States came around those highs was in 2018, when it hit an all-time peak of 4,003 billion kWh.

In 2020, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, power demand fell to an eight-year low of 3,856 billion kWh.

With respect to power sales, residential consumers were expected to account for a new record high of 1,509 billion kWh of generation versus the 2021 peak of 1,477 billion kWh.

Commercial customers are projected to use up 1,371 billion kWh as workers offices began to fill workers again after the pandemic, close to the 2018 record high of 1,382 billion kWh. The industrial sector is projected to use up to 1,014 billion kWh - the most since the all-time high of 1,064 billion kWh in 2000.

Related Topics

Weather United States 2018 2020 From Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Global Oil Projected at Below $100 in 2023 Despite ..

Global Oil Projected at Below $100 in 2023 Despite Russia Squeeze - US Energy Ag ..

2 hours ago
 Iranian Parliament Calls for Death Penalty for Rio ..

Iranian Parliament Calls for Death Penalty for Riots Participants

2 hours ago
 Global press freedom advocate, RSF urges UN probe ..

Global press freedom advocate, RSF urges UN probe into Arshad Sharif's murder

2 hours ago
 Migrant ships wait at Italian port for entry as an ..

Migrant ships wait at Italian port for entry as another appeals to France

3 hours ago
 Louisiana Polling Place Moved After Bomb Threat - ..

Louisiana Polling Place Moved After Bomb Threat - Reports

3 hours ago
 Air Defense Systems Remain Priority for Ukraine's ..

Air Defense Systems Remain Priority for Ukraine's Security Needs - Pentagon

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.