Record US Power Consumption This Year as Economy Rebounds From Pandemic - Energy Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Power consumption in the United States is expected to hit all-time highs in 2022, spurred by higher economic activity after the two-year long coronavirus pandemic and weather extremities, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Tuesday.

Demand for power will likely reach 4,036 billion kilowatts an hour (kWh) this year, from 3,930 billion kWh in 2021, the EIA said in the Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO) report.

The last time demand for power in the United States came around those highs was in 2018, when it hit an all-time peak of 4,003 billion kWh.

In 2020, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, power demand fell to an eight-year low of 3,856 billion kWh.

With respect to power sales, residential consumers were expected to account for a new record high of 1,509 billion kWh of generation versus the 2021 peak of 1,477 billion kWh.

Commercial customers are projected to use up 1,371 billion kWh as workers offices began to fill workers again after the pandemic, close to the 2018 record high of 1,382 billion kWh. The industrial sector is projected to use up to 1,014 billion kWh - the most since the all-time high of 1,064 billion kWh in 2000.