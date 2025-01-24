Record Wind Gusts Lash Ireland As Violent Storm Hits
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2025 | 01:40 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Ireland recorded its strongest-ever wind gusts on Friday as "destructive" Storm Eowyn barrelled in from the Atlantic, the island's weather agency said.
Gusts of 183 kilometres (114 miles) per hour were recorded early in the morning near the Galway coast in the west, Met Eireann said on X.
The previous record, of 182 kilometres per hour, was recorded in 1945, it said.
Ireland and Scotland were put on high alert ahead of Eowyn making landfall, with schools ordered to close and trains cancelled.
"It is going to be a damaging, dangerous and destructive weather event," the chair of Ireland's National Emergency Coordination Group, Keith Leonard, said on Thursday, warning of power outages and urging people to stay indoors.
Britain was placed on general alert, with UK-governed Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland under the top-level red warning.
A government spokesman said 4.5 million people in at-risk areas would receive telephone alerts.
Ireland's meteorological office also issued a red alert for the country.
Britain's environment agency warned of flooding in southern and central England over the coming days.
Scientists say climate change caused by humans burning fossil fuels is making storms more severe, super-charged by warmer oceans.
