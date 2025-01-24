Record Wind Gusts Lash Ireland As Violent Storm Hits
Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2025 | 02:50 PM
Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Ireland recorded its strongest-ever wind gusts on Friday as "destructive" Storm Eowyn barrelled in from the Atlantic, cutting power, grounding flights and shutting schools, officials said.
Ireland and Scotland were put on high alert ahead of Eowyn making landfall, with schools ordered to close and trains and flights cancelled as forecasters warned the storm could wreak havoc and destruction.
Tens of thousands of homes lost power on Friday, as gusts of 183 kilometres (114 miles) per hour were recorded early in the morning near the Galway coast in the west, the island's Met Eireann said on X.
The previous record, of 182 kilometres per hour, was recorded in 1945, it said.
Northern Ireland's First Minister Michelle O'Neill warned there was a "genuine threat to life and property", describing the region as currently being "in the eye of the storm".
The top-level red warning for wind covering Northern Ireland came into force at 7:00 am (0700 GMT).
Dublin Airport announced that more than 110 scheduled departures and 110 arrivals have been cancelled by airlines for Friday.
As the storm progressed north to Northern Ireland hundreds of flights were also cancelled across the two nations of the United Kingdom.
Airports hit included Belfast in Northern Ireland and the Aberdeen Edinburgh and Glasgow in Scotland.
O'Neill urged people to heed warnings and stay at home if possible.
- Thousands without power -
"We're asking the public to be very safe, to be very cautious, to take every precaution to ensure that they don't take any unnecessary travel, please just stay at home if you can," she told BBC radio.
"We're in the eye of the storm now. We are in the period of the red alert."
The chairman of Ireland's National Emergency Co-ordination Group, Keith Leonard, said on said Storm Eowyn was likely to be one of the most severe storms Ireland had seen.
"It is going to be a damaging, dangerous and destructive weather event," he said in Dublin on Friday.
"The forecasted winds will bring severe conditions which will constitute a risk to life and property.
"Our most important message today is that everybody needs to shelter in place for the duration of all red warnings."
More than 93,000 homes and businesses were already without power in Northern Ireland, Northern Ireland Electricity Networks said.
The provider said Storm Eowyn was causing "widespread damage" to the electricity network, warning that repair work would not begin immediately due to safety concerns.
"We anticipate we will begin assessing the damage to the network after 2:00 pm (1400 GMT) once the red weather warning has been lifted," it said in a statement.
Britain's environment agency warned of flooding in southern and central England over the coming days.
Scientists say climate change caused by humans burning fossil fuels is making storms more severe, super-charged by warmer oceans.
Recent Stories
PTI refuses to attend negotiation committee meeting called by NA speaker
Saif Ali Khan opens up about attack on him at home
Brazilian Cinema in UAE: 'Ocean of Mothers' explores joys, struggles, power of f ..
EAD suspends operations of two industrial facilities for violating regulations, ..
Gold production in China rises by 0.56% in 2024
Davos 2025: IHC focuses on addressing pressing global challenges
Abdullah bin Zayed, Hungarian Foreign Minister discuss cooperation, regional dev ..
UAE role model in promoting tolerance, coexistence: Indonesian Ulema Council
SAF announces winners of Sharjah Film Platform 7 Short Film Production Grant
653 aid trucks enter Gaza Strip in 24 hours, UN says
Bank of Japan raises policy rate to 0.5%, highest in 17 years
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 January 2025
More Stories From World
-
Record wind gusts lash Ireland as violent storm hits7 minutes ago
-
Bangkok air pollution forces 352 schools to close7 minutes ago
-
Deadly teen knife crisis UK's 'new normal'17 minutes ago
-
Record wind gusts lash Ireland as violent storm hits1 hour ago
-
US arrests, deports hundreds of 'illegal immigrants': Trump press chief2 hours ago
-
Sabalenka, Keys promise thunderous slugfest in Australian Open final2 hours ago
-
Aryna Sabalenka: the complete player in search of history2 hours ago
-
Madison Keys: from teenage prodigy to Melbourne finalist at 292 hours ago
-
Man Utd should never get used to losing, says Fernandes2 hours ago
-
Colombia asks Venezuela to help quell border violence2 hours ago
-
Red herring: Why Trump wrongly blames a fish for LA wildfires2 hours ago
-
Fire-hit California frets over Trump's funding threats2 hours ago