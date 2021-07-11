Recorded Message From Wife of Murdered Haitian President Could Be Fake - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2021) The voice message released by the wife of assassinated Haitian President Jovenel Moise on Saturday could be fake, The Haitian Times reports.

Martine Moise said in the recorded statement released on her Twitter account on Saturday that her husband was assassinated by mercenaries. She said Jovenel Moise's enemies attacked him because of his development projects, and plans to organize a constitutional referendum and presidential and legislative elections.

According to The Haitian Times, many Twitter users doubt that the voice in the published recording is indeed that of Martine Moise.

It is suspected that the first lady's Twitter account could have been hacked.

Moise and his wife were shot at their private residence early on Wednesday morning. The Haitian First Lady was severely wounded in the stomach and airlifted to a hospital in Miami for treatment. She is currently in stable condition.

No motive for the assassination is currently known, although most of the detained suspects are Colombian.