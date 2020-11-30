UrduPoint.com
Recount Of Votes In US' Wisconsin State Confirms Biden's Over Trump - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 12:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) The partial recount of presidential vote ballots in the key US swing state of Wisconsin has confirmed the victory of Democrat candidate Joe Biden over incumbent President Donald Trump, the Washington Post reported on Sunday.

On November 18, the Trump campaign requested recount in Wisconsin's two largest counties of Milwaukee and Dane, where Biden came ahead by about 20,000 votes.

According to the report, not only did the recount of results in Milwaukee and Dane confirm Biden's victory, but also increased his lead over Trump in Wisconsin by further 87 votes.

The partial recount cost the Trump campaign $3 million.

Trump has still not explicitly recognized Biden's victory in the November 3 presidential election, with legal suits pending across several more states. On a par with that, the incumbent president of the United States authorized the General Services Administration to initiate a formal transition to the Biden team earlier this week.

