Recovered COVID-19 Patients Retain Immunity For 7-8 Months - Russian Health Minister

Faizan Hashmi 26 seconds ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 06:30 PM

Recovered COVID-19 Patients Retain Immunity for 7-8 Months - Russian Health Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) Recovered COVID-19 patients remain immune against the disease from seven to eight months, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Tuesday.

"We see that patients who had the coronavirus disease, retain a robust immunity for about seven or eight months.

The further observation is underway," Murashko said at a meeting of the coordination council on the fight against the coronavirus.

The observation was in line with the conclusion of a paper titled "Immunological memory to SARS-CoV-2 assessed for up to 8 months after infection," published by Science Magazine of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, which showed that most of former patients still have durable immunity against the disease for up to eight months after infection.

