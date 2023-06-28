Open Menu

Recovered Wreckage From 'Titan' Submersible Returned To Port In Newfoundland - Report

Faizan Hashmi Published June 28, 2023 | 09:02 PM

Wreckage recovered from the Titan submersible, which faced a catastrophic implosion earlier this month on its way to tour the Titanic shipwreck, was returned to port at St. John's harbor in Newfoundland, Canada, CBC reported on Wednesday

The Horizon Arctic returned to port carrying pieces of the Titan submersible, which were unloaded by crane at the Canadian Coast Guard terminal, the report said.

Recovered wreckage appeared to include the Titan's nose cone and a piece of the side panel, the report said.

Earlier this month, the US Coast Guard confirmed that they found debris from the submersible near the Titanic shipwreck site, at a depth of approximately 13,000 feet.

All five passengers aboard the tourist vessel are presumed dead.

The debris is consistent with a catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber, the US Coast Guard said.

The debris will now be turned over to investigators to determine the cause of the incident, the report said. Investigators from the US and Canadian transportation safety boards, as well as the US Coast Guard and Canadian RCMP, are probing the incident, the report said.

The investigators may attempt to reassemble the submersible's parts to determine where the point of failure occurred, the report added, citing a marine investigations expert.

