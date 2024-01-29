Open Menu

Recovering Rashid To Miss Afghanistan's First-ever Sri Lanka Test

Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Ace spinner Rashid Khan will miss Afghanistan's first-ever Test against Sri Lanka next month, selectors announced Monday, as he continues to recover from a back surgery.

The 25-year-old is Afghanistan's highest Test wicket-taker -- with 34 in five matches -- and has been an integral part of the team in all formats of the game.

Selectors said Rashid was being cautiously monitored.

"Rashid Khan continues to recover from the back surgery and is set to miss the one-off Test against Sri Lanka," the Afghanistan cricket board (ACB) said in a statement.

The Test will be played in Colombo from February 2-6.

