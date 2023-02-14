UrduPoint.com

Recovery Of Debris From Downed Objects In Canada Difficult Because Of Weather Conditions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2023 | 05:00 AM

Recovery of Debris from Downed Objects in Canada Difficult Because of Weather Conditions

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) The efforts to recover debris from the unidentified aerial objects downed over the Yukon territory and Lake Huron may face challenges due to the unfavorable weather conditions, Acting Deputy Commissioner for the Federal Policing Program at the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Sean McGillis said.

"The weather conditions are not great. There's a very high level of snowpack in the region so our efforts are going to be difficult. It will be challenging, they will take us some time," McGillis said during a briefing on unknown aerial objects on Monday.

Maj. Gen. Marc-Andre Prevost said during the briefing that all efforts are made to locate the downed objects and their debris, but there is no guarantee they will be successful.

McGillis said the terrain on which the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF), the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and other partners are working, is "rather treacherous."

A similar situation can be observed in Lake Huron, Prevost said, also adding there is no evidence that the object downed in the area had drifted into Canada.

Earlier this month, the US military downed an alleged Chinese surveillance balloon over the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of South Carolina. On Friday, another aerial object was detected and destroyed while flying over Alaska.

Over the weekend, other unidentified aerial objects believed to be balloons were detected flying over Canada's Yukon territory and over the US side of Lake Huron and both were downed. A search for debris is ongoing.

Related Topics

Weather Police China Canada May All From

Recent Stories

World Government Summit is key to shaping future, ..

World Government Summit is key to shaping future, policymakers, business communi ..

2 hours ago
 World Radio Day celebrates a ‘unique instrument ..

World Radio Day celebrates a ‘unique instrument of peace’

3 hours ago
 EIB backs US$150 million Middle East venture capit ..

EIB backs US$150 million Middle East venture capital initiative and create 8,000 ..

3 hours ago
 To address challenges, manage crises, and diversif ..

To address challenges, manage crises, and diversify economies, the world needs t ..

3 hours ago
 UAE has adopted excellence and quality as a way of ..

UAE has adopted excellence and quality as a way of life in all government sector ..

4 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with the President of Pa ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with the President of Paraguay on the sidelines of the ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.