Recovery of Debris from Downed Objects in Canada Difficult Because of Weather Conditions

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) The efforts to recover debris from the unidentified aerial objects downed over the Yukon territory and Lake Huron may face challenges due to the unfavorable weather conditions, Acting Deputy Commissioner for the Federal Policing Program at the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Sean McGillis said.

"The weather conditions are not great. There's a very high level of snowpack in the region so our efforts are going to be difficult. It will be challenging, they will take us some time," McGillis said during a briefing on unknown aerial objects on Monday.

Maj. Gen. Marc-Andre Prevost said during the briefing that all efforts are made to locate the downed objects and their debris, but there is no guarantee they will be successful.

McGillis said the terrain on which the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF), the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and other partners are working, is "rather treacherous."

A similar situation can be observed in Lake Huron, Prevost said, also adding there is no evidence that the object downed in the area had drifted into Canada.

Earlier this month, the US military downed an alleged Chinese surveillance balloon over the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of South Carolina. On Friday, another aerial object was detected and destroyed while flying over Alaska.

Over the weekend, other unidentified aerial objects believed to be balloons were detected flying over Canada's Yukon territory and over the US side of Lake Huron and both were downed. A search for debris is ongoing.