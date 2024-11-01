Open Menu

'Recovery Tool': Theatre Helps Ukrainian Soldiers Reintegrate

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 01, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Gennadiy Odarenko sat in front of a microphone in a dark room in Kyiv, a spotlight shining on him as he spoke about the loss of his leg in battle.

"I'm okay, just my leg is screwed," the 51-year-old said in a gentle voice, the slow strumming of a dulcimer accompanying him.

After he finished his one-man monologue, the audience applauded.

Odarenko is one of a handful of former and active soldiers telling their stories on stage for "Veterans' Theatre", a project aimed at helping servicemen reintegrate back into civilian life after the trauma of war.

Launched in the spring by Kyiv-based drama group Theatre of Playwrights, the soldiers write and perform pieces personal to them, giving them an outlet for their emotions and a way to build their confidence.

Odarenko worked for Ukraine's special forces before a Russian mine tore his leg off near the southern village of Robotyne, which has seen fierce fighting for more than a year.

His story is similar to those of tens of thousands of Ukrainians wounded since Russia invaded the country in 2022.

The night AFP visited, Odarenko performed a text that he wrote himself.

"I was just given the task to write, to write about the war, and the only story that came to my mind was the loss of my leg," he told AFP.

The project has backing from TRO Media, the communications arm of Ukraine's army.

The organisers hope to be eventually able to stage a play in a Kyiv theatre.

More Stories From World