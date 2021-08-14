Red Alert for High Temperatures Declared in 16 Italian Cities as Heatwave Intensifies

Italy is bracing for a heatwave with the 16 largest cities, including Rome, having declared a red alert for high temperatures, the Health Ministry said on Saturday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2021) Italy is bracing for a heatwave with the 16 largest cities, including Rome, having declared a red alert for high temperatures, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

A heatwave from Africa prompted a significant increase in temperatures throughout the Mediterranean countries, and a red alert has been declared in some.

Earlier this week, the red alert was declared in parts of Spain, where the temperatures reached 44-46 degrees Celcius (79-82 degrees Fahrenheit).

Temperatures in Italy's Rome, Naples, Florence, Bologna, Bari and Palermo have also risen to about 40 degrees.

The Health Ministry warned that the red level implies a real threat to the health of not only those at risk but also "healthy, active people."