Red Alert Rocket Sirens Sound In Jerusalem, Bet Shemesh - Israel Defense Forces

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 09:52 PM

Red Alert Rocket Sirens Sound in Jerusalem, Bet Shemesh - Israel Defense Forces

The red alert rocket sirens sounded on Monday in the Israeli cities of Jerusalem and Bet Shemesh, the military said

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) The red alert rocket sirens sounded on Monday in the Israeli cities of Jerusalem and Bet Shemesh, the military said.

"RED ALERT ... Sirens are sounding in Jerusalem and Beit Shemes," the Israel Defense Forces tweeted.

Meanwhile, Abu Obeida, a spokesman for the Qassam Brigades of Hamas, warned that Israel has until 6.00 p.m. (15:00 GMT) to withdraw soldiers from the areas of Al-Aqsa Mosque and Sheikh Jarrah in East Jerusalem.

