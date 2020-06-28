(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2020) Police have confirmed that a man who opened fire at the Walmart distribution center in the Californian city of Red Bluff was shot by officers, however, his condition remains unknown, the Red Bluff Police Department said in a statement.

"At approximately 3:30 PM, Red Bluff Police Officers were requested to assist the Tehama County Sheriff's Office with the call of an active shooter at the Wal-Mart Distribution Center on Highway 99W. Two Red Bluff Police Officers and one Red Bluff Police Sergeant immediately responded and were the first law enforcement personnel on scene. After arriving, a male adult shot at one or more of the officers multiple times. One Red Bluff Police Officer and one Sergeant used their duty rifles and shot at the suspect, ultimately stopping the threat.

None of the officers on scene were physically harmed during this incident and the condition of the suspect is unknown at the time of this release," the statement posted on Facebook read.

Earlier, it was reported that the shooting took place at around 3:30 p.m. local time (22:30 GMT) on Saturday at a distribution center of the Walmart retail corporation in the city of Red Bluff, located about 120 miles north of California's capital Sacramento.

Two people have died and four were injured during the incident, a local hospital official told Sputnik over the phone.

According to Red Bluff Daily news, the shooting occurred during a shift change. The gunman rammed into the distribution center and opened fire.