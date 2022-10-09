UrduPoint.com

Red Bull Formula 1 Pilot Max Verstappen Wins His Second World Title

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 09, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Red Bull Formula 1 Pilot Max Verstappen Wins His Second World Title

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2022) Dutch Formula 1 pilot Max Verstappen won his second world title by claiming victory in the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday.

Verstappen's closest competitor in overall standings, Charles Leclerc, finished third, which allowed the 25-year-old Dutch pilot to clinch his second Formula-1 world championship. 

"I am very pleased to win here, but also very happy to see all the fans and that they stuck around. (As for the title), what can I say? Incredible, of course! It is very special also to do it here in front of all Honda people, all the Japanese fans," Verstappen said.

Japan's Honda company makes engines for Verstappen's Red Bull Racing team.

The Dutch pilot early took the 2022 world title after winning 12 out of 18 races so far, with four more races still left in the 2022 season. 

Verstappen is the second youngest Formula 1 pilot to win at least two world championships behind Sebastian Vettel, who will retire this season.

Related Topics

World Company Honda Sunday All

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz remarks another lifelong demonstration ..

PM Shehbaz remarks another lifelong demonstration of China-Pakistan friendship: ..

8 minutes ago
 Armeena Khan shares interesting message for fans

Armeena Khan shares interesting message for fans

21 minutes ago
 PCB unveils details of New Zealand's two Tests, ei ..

PCB unveils details of New Zealand's two Tests, eight ODIs and five T20Is in Pak ..

41 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz to visit Thar today

PM Shehbaz to visit Thar today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th October 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.