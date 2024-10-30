Red Bulls Gore Champions Crew In MLS Playoffs
Faizan Hashmi Published October 30, 2024 | 11:00 AM
Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) The New York Red Bulls scored an upset 1-0 away victory over reigning champions Columbus Crew in their best-of-three MLS playoff clash on Wednesday.
A goal from Uruguayan international Felipe Carballo helped New York snatch a precious victory and leaves Columbus facing a do-or-die game two in Harrison, New Jersey, on Sunday.
Carballo, who joined New York on a one-year loan from Brazilian side Gremio in August, gave the Red Bulls the lead on 25 minutes.
Columbus failed to deal with a corner swung in from the left and after the ball was played back across the penalty area, Carballo reacted quickly and hooked a finish past Crew's US international goalkeeper Patrick Schulte.
The Red Bulls, who finished the regular season some 19 points behind Crew, were then forced to defend furiously for the remainder of the game at Columbus's Lower.com Field.
Columbus dominated the ball with 78% possession but were unable to penetrate a well-organised New York defence.
In Tuesday's other first-round MLS playoff game, third seeds Real Salt Lake lost 5-4 on penalties to sixth-seeded Minnesota United after their series opener finished 0-0.
