Red Bulls Win MLS Playoff Derby While Seattle Knock Out LAFC
Published November 24, 2024
Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) The New York Red Bulls struck twice early in their MLS Eastern Conference semi-final to defeat local rivals New York City 2-0 on Saturday while Western Conference top seed Los Angeles FC crashed out to the Seattle Sounders.
The Red Bulls victory sent them into the conference final, where they will face the winner of Sunday's game between Orlando City and Atlanta United.
Uruguayan Felipe Carballo fired the New Jersey-based side ahead in the 16th minute of the "Hudson River Derby" when a headed clearance fell to him over 20 yards out and he brought the ball down masterfully before blasting into the top corner.
Nine minutes later, the Red Bulls doubled their advantage when, from an Emil Forsberg corner, the ball fell to Belgian Dante Vanzeir, who drilled a crisp, low shot in off the inside of the post.
The game was played at Citi Field, home of the New York Mets baseball club given that NYCFC's usual home at Yankee Stadium was unavailable.
The home side struggled to get a grip on a frantic game but Alonso Martinez had two opportunities before the interval.
After good work from Kevin O'Toole, the Costa Rican saw his shot from close range smothered by Red Bulls keeper Carlo Caronel.
Then James Sands played in a dangerous low ball from the right but Martinez's attempt flick was too weak to truly trouble Caronel.
NYCFC came out strongly after the break with Martinez forcing another save out of Coronel in the 48th minute and then a minute later Keaton Parks headed over.
Austrian Hannes Wolf worked himself into a promising position down the right but his diagonal effort flew wide of the far post.
NYCFC piled on the pressure in the latter stages, but with Paraguay international Coronel in strong form and the Red Bulls defence tenacious, they were unable to find a way through.
"Big win today, but at the end, it's the next step. We have to continue this hard work and next week take the next step," said Red Bulls' German head coach Sandro Schwarz.
Founding members of MLS in 1996, the Red Bulls have never won MLS Cup and qualified for the playoffs this year after finishing seventh in the East.
