Red Crescent Mobilizing Blood Donations, Essential Goods Amid Unrest In Kazakhstan

Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2022 | 10:57 PM

The Red Crescent of Kazakhstan has told Sputnik that it is trying to attract blood donors, as well as provide food and other essential goods to vulnerable populations, amid a counterterrorist operation that followed violent protests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) The Red Crescent of Kazakhstan has told Sputnik that it is trying to attract blood donors, as well as provide food and other essential goods to vulnerable populations, amid a counterterrorist operation that followed violent protests.

"Active work is underway in the field of mobilization of voluntary donors to medical institutions. There is also provision of food sets and household chemicals for elderly people without support and other categories of vulnerable population who were left without essential goods," the humanitarian organization said.

Red Crescent Kazakhstan is performing a detailed evaluation of people's needs across the country, its office said.

"At the moment, the Red Crescent of Kazakhstan is taking data on victims from official sources. In the course of the assessment, data on those in need of assistance are being clarified," it added.

A wave of protests swept across Kazakhstan in the early days of January over a sharp rise in gas prices. In response, the authorities declared a state of emergency and launched a counter-terrorism operation, inviting peacekeepers from the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

Tokayev reshuffled the cabinet and appointed a new prime minister earlier this week. He said that all demands of peaceful protesters had been heard, but vowed retribution upon those refusing to cease the insurgency.

On Tuesday, UN human rights experts called on the Kazakh government and security forces to refrain from the unrestrained use of force against protesters and investigate all such instances. They were particularly troubled by reports alleging that Tokayev approved the use of lethal force against protesters deemed "bandits and terrorists."

