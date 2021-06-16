Red Crescent Says 17 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Police in Jerusalem

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GAZA CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) Seventeen Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli police in Jerusalem on Tuesday as Israeli ultranationalists embarked on a march through the eastern part of the holy city, according to the Red Crescent.

"Seventeen Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli security forces in the city of Jerusalem," the statement said.

The clashes broke out after Palestinians took to the streets to protest the so-called March of the Flags in the city, which celebrates the anniversary of Israel's 1967 occupation of East Jerusalem. The event was organized by activists of right-wing Jewish organizations.