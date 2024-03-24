Red Crescent Says Israel Army Besieges Two More Gaza Hospitals
Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2024 | 11:30 PM
Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) The Palestinian Red Crescent said Sunday that Israeli forces were besieging two hospitals in southern Gaza, days after the army began targeting Hamas in and around the territory's biggest medical centre.
Israel has mounted several raids at and near hospitals in Gaza since the war began last October, claiming that fighters are operating in medical complexes -- a charge denied by the Hamas.
Military vehicles approached Nasser and Al-Amal hospitals in southern Gaza's Khan Yunis as heavy bombardment and gunfire echoed in the area, the Red Crescent said.
The medical organisation said a volunteer worker at the hospital was killed by Israeli gunfire early Sunday.
In response to AFP's request for comment on the Red Crescent's accusation, the military said it was operating in the Al-Amal area and "is not currently operating in the hospitals.
"
The Red Crescent said messages broadcast from drones demanded that everyone in Al-Amal leave naked, while forces blocked the gates of the hospital with dirt barriers.
"All of our crews are currently under extreme danger and cannot move at all," the group added.
Israel's military said it began an operation in the Al-Amal neighbourhood.
The military previously raided the facility last November, sparking international criticism.
Israel has also previously carried out operations around Al-Amal, with the Red Crescent in February saying the military had engaged in a multi-day siege of the facility.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024
Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day
District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders
Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar
Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm
Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..
SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..
Kite flying strictly banned, says DC
More Stories From World
-
Paris crowns champion waiters in one-of-a-kind 'cafe race'1 minute ago
-
Rescuers race to find trapped people as Brazil storms kill at least 2021 minutes ago
-
Martin wins Portuguese MotoGP as Bagnaia crashes out31 minutes ago
-
France to offer evacuation flights for vulnerable citizens in Haiti31 minutes ago
-
Greek govt accused of manipulating train tragedy evidence41 minutes ago
-
Senegal votes for new president after years of crisis51 minutes ago
-
Martin wins Portuguese MotoGP as Bagnaia crashes out2 hours ago
-
Odermatt joins exclusive club with downhill title win4 hours ago
-
Poland to demand Russian explanation over cruise missile incursion4 hours ago
-
China-Pakistan Gandhara Art Exhibition closing ceremony held in Shenzhen, China4 hours ago
-
Irish PM-in-waiting Harris set to win party leadership5 hours ago
-
Rescuers race to find trapped people as Brazil storms kill at least 206 hours ago