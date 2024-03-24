Open Menu

Red Crescent Says Israel Army Besieges Two More Gaza Hospitals

Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2024 | 11:30 PM

Red Crescent says Israel army besieges two more Gaza hospitals

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) The Palestinian Red Crescent said Sunday that Israeli forces were besieging two hospitals in southern Gaza, days after the army began targeting Hamas in and around the territory's biggest medical centre.

Israel has mounted several raids at and near hospitals in Gaza since the war began last October, claiming that fighters are operating in medical complexes -- a charge denied by the Hamas.

Military vehicles approached Nasser and Al-Amal hospitals in southern Gaza's Khan Yunis as heavy bombardment and gunfire echoed in the area, the Red Crescent said.

The medical organisation said a volunteer worker at the hospital was killed by Israeli gunfire early Sunday.

In response to AFP's request for comment on the Red Crescent's accusation, the military said it was operating in the Al-Amal area and "is not currently operating in the hospitals.

"

The Red Crescent said messages broadcast from drones demanded that everyone in Al-Amal leave naked, while forces blocked the gates of the hospital with dirt barriers.

"All of our crews are currently under extreme danger and cannot move at all," the group added.

Israel's military said it began an operation in the Al-Amal neighbourhood.

The military previously raided the facility last November, sparking international criticism.

Israel has also previously carried out operations around Al-Amal, with the Red Crescent in February saying the military had engaged in a multi-day siege of the facility.

More Stories From World