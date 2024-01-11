Red Crescent says Israeli strike on Gaza ambulance kills 4

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said an Israeli strike Wednesday on an ambulance in the central Gaza Strip killed four medics.

"Four members of the Palestinian Red Crescent ambulance crews were martyred due to the targeting by the occupation (Israel) of an ambulance vehicle on Salah al-Din Street, at the entrance of Deir al-Balah," the organisation said in a statement.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the incident when contacted by AFP.

Salah al-Din Street is a highway running north-south through the Gaza Strip, which has in the past been used by thousands of Palestinians fleeing the Israeli military advance.

Earlier on Wednesday afternoon, the health ministry in Gaza said multiple people were killed in an Israeli strike near a hospital in the Deir al-Balah neighbourhood.

More than 23,350 people have been killed in more than three months of war between Hamas and Israel, according to the latest Gaza health ministry toll.

Before Wednesday's reported ambulance strike, the health ministry said more than 120 ambulances had been destroyed and at least 326 healthcare workers killed.