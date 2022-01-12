UrduPoint.com

Red Crescent Says Will Deliver Medical Assistance To Kazakh Hospitals Next Week

Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2022 | 10:44 PM

Red Crescent Says Will Deliver Medical Assistance to Kazakh Hospitals Next Week

The Red Crescent of Kazakhstan has told Sputnik that it is collaborating with international partners to supply Kazakh hospitals with medical assistance needed for people injured during the unrest

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) The Red Crescent of Kazakhstan has told Sputnik that it is collaborating with international partners to supply Kazakh hospitals with medical assistance needed for people injured during the unrest.

"The Red Crescent of Kazakhstan and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have taken steps to bring to Kazakhstan much needed medical assistance to help the health authorities deal with wounded people currently in hospitals. This assistance will reach hospitals at the beginning of next week," the organization's press office said.

The assistance will include such items as bandages, syringes, medical masks and other personal protective equipment, the office said.

Red Crescent Kazakhstan is also in touch with the local authorities to deliver food and dry rations to checkpoints across the country, the office said.

"The Red Crescent also receives and delivers products from regular partners from the corporate sector, as well as individuals. In addition, the Red Crescent of Kazakhstan has requested support from the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to receive emergency assistance under the DREF (Disaster Response Emergency Fund) to assist victims of the tragic events in Almaty and other regions," the statement read.

Earlier in January, mass protests swept across Kazakhstan following a twofold increase in gas prices. The authorities launched a counter-terrorist operation and invited peacekeepers from the CSTO, a regional collective security alliance. More than 2,200 people are reported to have sought medical assistance due to the unrest.

