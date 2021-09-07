Red Crescent to Include Foreigners in Iran Vaccination Campaign - Reports

The head of Iran's Red Crescent Society (IRSC) Karim Hemmati has announced plans to include foreign nationals and refugees in the country's vaccination campaign, IRNA news reported on Tuesday

According to Hemmati, IRSC has imported 18 consignments of COVID-19 vaccine containing about 25 million doses of vaccines so far.

He added that UNICEF was expected to provide the charity organization with one million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to inoculate foreign nationals.

The Islamic country has seen an increase in new infections in the last few weeks, with the number of cases still rising.

In August, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei was reported to have labeled the coronavirus the biggest challenge for the country and that more effective measures must be taken to address the virus.

With an approximated 5 million recorded cases, Iran has vaccinated 11.68% of its 83 million population.