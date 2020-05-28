UrduPoint.com
Thu 28th May 2020 | 07:03 PM

Red Cross Appeals for $3.19Bln to Tackle COVID-19 in Conflict Zones, Fragile Populations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) The International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement has launched a revised appeal for 3.1 billion Swiss francs ($3.19 billion) in emergency humanitarian assistance to people caught by the coronavirus in war zones and other vulnerable contexts, it said in a press release on Thursday.

"The International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement is appealing for 3.1 billion Swiss francs (3.19 billion US Dollars) to urgently scale up its global response to curb COVID-19's rapid spread and assist the world's most vulnerable people amid the pandemic," the press release read.

The present appeal builds on Red Cross' previous appeal, launched on March 26, and breaks down to 1.2 billion Swiss francs for assistance to people in conflict zones and 1.9 billion Swiss francs for assistance to vulnerable populations, including 450 million Swiss francs earmarked for the National Societies local volunteer groups on the ground.

"In fragile humanitarian contexts, the COVID-19 pandemic is creating new vulnerabilities for people who are already most at risk.

We now face a crisis on top of a crisis with worsening poverty and food insecurity alongside crippling economic conditions and a lack of public health services, safe water, sanitation and hygiene," Jagan Chapagain, secretary general of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, said, as quoted in the press release.

According to Red Cross Director-General Robert Mardini, the organization works "at the intersection of the pandemic, armed conflict and violence" to ensure assistance both immediately and in a long run.

The appeal from March 26 was for 800 million Swiss francs.

The International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement is the world's largest humanitarian network. It consists of three parts: the International Committee of the Red Cross, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, and 192 National Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

