Red Cross Chief Discusses Expanding Aid To Afghans With Taliban

Tue 07th September 2021

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) president met with the Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) leadership on Monday to discuss the charity's plans to expand aid to the Afghan people.

On Sunday, Maurer arrived in Afghanistan for a three-day visit. The ICRC head is set to visit medical and rehabilitation centers, supported by the organization, and meet with Afghan authorities.

"I met today with Mullah Baradar and the Taliban leadership. We spoke about @ICRC's plans to scale our life-saving work across #Afghanistan. Neutral, impartial and independent humanitarian action is the basis of our work," Maurer tweeted.

The ICRC has served the Afghan people for thirty years and is not going to stop its activities in the country, the Red Cross chief added.

Following a weeks-long offensive, the Taliban took over Kabul on August 15, prompting the civilian government to fall. By August 31, the United States completed its troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, ending the twenty-year military presence in the country. Earlier on Monday, the Taliban announced that they had seized the northeastern province of Panjshir, which was the last stronghold out of militants' control, a claim denied by the resistance.

