UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Red Cross Chief Meets With Myanmar's Military Leader - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 08:57 PM

Red Cross Chief Meets With Myanmar's Military Leader - Reports

Peter Maurer, the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross, has met with Min Aung Hlaing, the head of Myanmar's military, in the capital of Naypyitaw, media said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) Peter Maurer, the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross, has met with Min Aung Hlaing, the head of Myanmar's military, in the capital of Naypyitaw, media said.

The Nikkei Asia newspaper cited sources in the know as saying that the meeting was largely successful because Min Aung Hlaing did not outright reject Maurer's request to allow humanitarian access to conflict zones and prisons.

This is the first visit of a senior Western official to the Southeast Asian nation since the military overthrew the elected government on February 1, claiming electoral fraud. The civilian leaders have been taken into custody.

Related Topics

Visit Myanmar February Media Government Asia

Recent Stories

Minister inaugurates co working network 'e-Earn'

40 seconds ago

Dossiers sent to UNESCO for inclusion of NangarPar ..

41 seconds ago

Supreme Court adjourns Khursheed Shah's bail plea ..

43 seconds ago

Hot weather likely in most parts of the country: M ..

44 seconds ago

Free of cost burial to be performed in two model g ..

48 seconds ago

Senegalese 'Escape Ace' captured after latest jail ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.