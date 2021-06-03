Peter Maurer, the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross, has met with Min Aung Hlaing, the head of Myanmar's military, in the capital of Naypyitaw, media said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) Peter Maurer, the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross, has met with Min Aung Hlaing, the head of Myanmar's military, in the capital of Naypyitaw, media said.

The Nikkei Asia newspaper cited sources in the know as saying that the meeting was largely successful because Min Aung Hlaing did not outright reject Maurer's request to allow humanitarian access to conflict zones and prisons.

This is the first visit of a senior Western official to the Southeast Asian nation since the military overthrew the elected government on February 1, claiming electoral fraud. The civilian leaders have been taken into custody.