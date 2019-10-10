UrduPoint.com
Red Cross Chief Says To Meet With Russian Deputy Defense, Foreign Ministers On Friday

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 10:44 PM

Red Cross Chief Says to Meet With Russian Deputy Defense, Foreign Ministers on Friday

The president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Peter Maurer, told Sputnik in an interview that he would hold talks with Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin and Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin in Moscow on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) The president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Peter Maurer, told Sputnik in an interview that he would hold talks with Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin and Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin in Moscow on Friday.

Maurer is currently on a trip to Russia, which is hosting the Senior Workshop on International Rules governing Military Operations (SWIRMO) for the first time this week. This year, the Russian Defense Ministry is acting as a partner of the ICRC-led event, bringing together military officials from 70 countries to promote compliance with the rules of armed conflict.

"I will meet deputy minister of defense Alexander Fomin tomorrow, and I will meet deputy minister of foreign affairs Sergey Vershinin tomorrow as well," Maurer said on Thursday.

According to Maurer, the Red Cross is "very satisfied" with its cooperation with Russia and the latter's support for ICRC activities, in particular the "support in Syria and in some other places worldwide.

"

He at the same time expressed hope for greater financial assistance from Moscow.

"We would, of course, hope that Russia will be a more generous contributor to the ICRC activities and we take note of some of the difficulties. And I had again the opportunity to talk with [Foreign Minister] Sergey Lavrov on this issue when we met recently in New York," he added.

As for the ongoing workshop, the ICRC president expects it to "bring a bigger understanding between the necessity and needs of the humanitarian actors on the ground and of the militaries."

SWIRMO is an annual event that is aimed at ensuring that military operations adhere to international law and focuses on the integration of law in the decision-making processes of combat operations.

