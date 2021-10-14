UrduPoint.com

Red Cross Commends Small Pacific Nations For Championing Global COVID-19 Vaccination Rates

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 08:36 PM

Red Cross Commends Small Pacific Nations for Championing Global COVID-19 Vaccination Rates

Palau and the Cook Islands are contesting for top spot in the global ranking of COVID-19 vaccination outreach, with more than 99% and 96% of their population fully vaccinated, respectively, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) Palau and the Cook Islands are contesting for top spot in the global ranking of COVID-19 vaccination outreach, with more than 99% and 96% of their population fully vaccinated, respectively, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said on Thursday.

Since April 2020, Palau has conducted 11,008 COVID-19 tests and fully vaccinated a total of 16,152 residents with the help of the IFRC, which has spearheaded the vaccination campaign and vaccine confidence-building in the region.

"It is important to celebrate the success of reaching high vaccination rates in many Pacific countries, including Palau, Fiji and the Cook Islands, which is saving lives and helping people rejuvenate their livelihoods shattered by this pandemic," IFRC Pacific Office head Katie Greenwood said.

At the same time, the IFRC noted that there are still countries in the Pacific that are lagging behind global vaccination rates, which is getting more dangerous as cyclone season approaches.

For example, the Solomon Islands has less than 10% of their population fully vaccinated and Papua New Guinea has less than 1%.

"It's critical that we try to get everyone vaccinated ahead of the cyclone season, which threatens to damage homes and infrastructure, stretching resources and services needed to contain COVID-19," Greenwood said.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pacific islands have registered 125,349 cases of COVID-19 and 1,746 related deaths, according to the World Health Organization. Palau, an island nation of about 18,000, was one of the few remaining COVID-free countries in the world until August, when its first two infections were reported. By that time, Palau had already had 80% of its population vaccinated with Moderna's vaccine.

Related Topics

World Same Palau Papua New Guinea Solomon Islands Fiji Turkish Lira April August 2020 Top

Recent Stories

Another migrant found dead on Poland-Belarus borde ..

Another migrant found dead on Poland-Belarus border: police

2 minutes ago
 Delegation of power in health sector improved : Mi ..

Delegation of power in health sector improved : Minister

2 minutes ago
 English County Championship returns to two-divisio ..

English County Championship returns to two-division format

2 minutes ago
 DMCC concludes tender with most expensive rough st ..

DMCC concludes tender with most expensive rough stone sold on its tender floor

8 minutes ago
 Preparations underway to scale up One Window Cente ..

Preparations underway to scale up One Window Centers of Ehsaas in KP: Sania

7 minutes ago
 Etisalat participates in 12th Global MBB Forum

Etisalat participates in 12th Global MBB Forum

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.