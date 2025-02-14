Red Cross 'concerned' About Hostages Ahead Of Next Israel-Hamas Swap
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2025 | 02:30 PM
Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) The Red Cross expressed concern Friday for the Israeli hostages still held in Gaza, with Hamas expected to free three captives this weekend after a crisis over the ceasefire threatened to plunge the territory back into war.
Israel warned Thursday that Hamas must release three living hostages this weekend or face a resumption of the war in Gaza, after the Palestinian militant group said it would pause releases over what it described as Israeli violations of the truce deal.
The January 19 ceasefire, which has largely halted 15 months of fighting in Gaza, has been under massive strain since US President Donald Trump proposed a US takeover of the territory.
The releases of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, as agreed under the terms of the truce, have brought much-needed relief to families on both sides of the war, the emaciated state of the Israeli captives freed last week sparked anger in Israel and beyond.
"The latest release operations reinforce the urgent need for ICRC access to those held hostage," the International Committee of the Red Cross, which has facilitated the exchanges, said in a statement Friday.
"We remain very concerned about the conditions of the hostages."
Following Hamas's handover ceremony, during which the captives were forced to speak, the ICRC appealed for a more private and dignified handover this time round.
After earlier saying it would pause its hostage releases, Hamas said Friday that it was committed to the ceasefire and to carrying out the next exchange "according to the specified timetable".
"We are keen to implement it (the ceasefire) and oblige the occupation to fully abide by it," Hamas spokesman Abdel Latif al-Qanou said.
Israel had insisted Hamas release "three live hostages" on Saturday.
"If those three are not released, if Hamas does not return our hostages, by Saturday noon, the ceasefire will end," said government spokesman David Mencer.
Hamas had previously accused Israel of holding up the delivery of heavy machinery needed to clear war debris, and bulldozers were seen lining up at Egypt's Rafah border crossing with Gaza waiting to enter.
Israel, however, said Friday that the equipment would not be allowed in through Rafah.
-
